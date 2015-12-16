More Jail Time for Man After 2 Wives Visit Him in Jail

HENRICO, Va. (AP) - A Henrico man will be spending more time behind bars after his second and third wives showed up to visit him in jail at the same time.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1JbwD2d ) reports the presence of Frank E. Blake Jr.'s visitors led investigators to discover that Blake hadn't divorced his second wife before he married his third wife. Authorities also say Blake married his second wife before his divorce from his first wife was finalized. It's unclear why Blake was initially in jail.



Blake pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge of bigamy, stemming from the overlap between the end of his first marriage and the start of his second. He was sentenced to one and a half years of incarceration, with another three and a half years suspended.



Blake says he didn't realize he was committing a felony.



