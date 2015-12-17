Group Opposes Syrian Refugees in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A group of concerned citizens is urging Gov. Jack Markell to reconsider his willingness to accept Syrian refugees in Delaware.



The Concerned Coalition Alliance of Delaware says it represents more than 10,000 Delawareans. Members gathered Thursday outside Legislative Hall to express their concerns.



Markell spokeswoman Kelly Bachman says the governor has not stated plans to resettle Syrian refugees in Delaware, but that the refugee system has the highest level of security checks for any travelers to America.



Bachman also noted that Markell believes states should adhere to federal law, which does not provide governors the right to refuse refugees.



The alliance includes members of the 912 Delaware Patriots, the Faith and Freedom Coalition of Delaware, the Central Delaware branch of the NAACP, and the Frederick Douglass Foundation of Sussex County.