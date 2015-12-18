Task Force Arrests Dover Rape Suspect

DOVER, Del.- A fugitive wanted by Dover police on rape and related charges has been taken into custody by members of the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

The task force, which includes a Dover police officer, made the arrest on Dec. 16 in a house in the 200 Block of Fulton Street without incident.

Police said 34-year-old Eric Curry of Dover was wanted for first-degree sexual abuse of a child by person of trust and second-degree rape in connection with a a Nov.25 incident involving a 14-year-old victim.

Police said Curry was ordered held on $150,000 cash bond following the arrest.