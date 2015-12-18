Task Force Arrests Dover Rape Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Task Force Arrests Dover Rape Suspect

Task Force Arrests Dover Rape Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Eric Curry Eric Curry

DOVER, Del.- A fugitive wanted by Dover police on rape and related charges has been taken into custody by members of the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. 

The task force, which includes a Dover police officer, made the arrest on Dec. 16 in a house in the 200 Block of Fulton Street without incident. 

Police said 34-year-old Eric Curry of Dover was wanted for first-degree sexual abuse of a child by person of trust and second-degree rape in connection with a a Nov.25 incident involving a 14-year-old victim. 

Police said Curry was ordered held on $150,000 cash bond following the arrest.  

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices