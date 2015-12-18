Bel Air Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Baby Niece's Murder

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) - Harford County prosecutors say a Bel Air man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of his two-month-old niece.



Authorities say 22-year-old Colin Wolf pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder of Aubree Roberts. He was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 30 years suspended.



Investigators say Wolf was left alone with his niece in April 2013, and that he was angry with his sister for having the baby with her boyfriend, whom Wolf did not like. Authorities say he sprayed cologne in the baby's mouth then punched her in the face, resulting in brain hemorrhage.



Wolf had previously been deemed incompetent to stand trial because of mental disabilities, but officials say he was re-evaluated twice this year and found to be competent.