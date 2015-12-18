Judge Rules Virginia Voter ID Challenge Can Proceed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal judge is allowing an effort aimed at striking down Virginia's voter ID law to continue.



U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson ruled Friday that part of a suit filed by Virginia Democrats challenging the state's voter ID law could proceed while dismissing other related complaints.



The suit seeks specifically to undo the state's law requiring voters to show photo IDs. The party argues that rules restricting the types of identifications voters can present at the polls make it more difficult to vote - particularly for African-Americans, Latinos, the young and the poor - and reflect a long pattern of discrimination in Virginia dating back to slavery. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.



Republicans have defended the photo ID requirement, saying it safeguards against voter fraud.

