Maryland State Police Investigating Deadly Crash

SHARPTOWN, MD- Maryland State Police is investigating a deadly crash on Sharptown Road at State Street.

Police say Lindsay Lett, 33, of Ocean View, De swerved off the road into a ditch landing in the field running parallel with Sharptown Road around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say Lett succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at PRMC.

A detailed crash investigation is being completed by Maryland State Police.