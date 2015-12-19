Maryland State Police Investigating Deadly Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland State Police Investigating Deadly Crash



SHARPTOWN, MD- Maryland State Police is investigating a deadly crash on Sharptown Road at State Street. 

Police say Lindsay Lett, 33, of Ocean View, De swerved off the road into a ditch landing in the field running parallel with Sharptown Road around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 

Police say Lett succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at PRMC. 

A detailed crash investigation is being completed by Maryland State Police. 

