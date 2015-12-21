Frederick County Man Convicted of Fatal Child Abuse - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Frederick County Man Convicted of Fatal Child Abuse

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - A Frederick County man faces the prospect of several decades in prison after a jury convicted him of fatally abusing his 3-month-old son.
    
The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/1PjIZvF ) reports that the jury returned the verdict Monday after deliberating about 90 minutes at the end of a six-day trial. The panel found 27-year-old Ryan Huffer guilty of first- and second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. He was acquitted of first-degree assault.
    
First-degree child abuse resulting in death carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Second-degree assault carries a 10-year maximum sentence. Sentencing is set for Feb. 24.
    
Huffer was charged in October 2014, eight months after Logan Luaces (loo-AY'-sees) died from a brain injury. Huffer told police he had tripped and fallen with the baby in his arms.
    
 

