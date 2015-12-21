North Carolina Woman Killed During Climb in Virginia

LEBANON, Va. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say a 36-year-old Asheville, North Carolina, woman fell 50 feet to her death from a rock cliff in a forested mountain region of southwest Virginia.



The Washington County Sheriff's office says Jennifer Kendall Gaydish fell Sunday as she was repelling from the cliff in the Hidden Valley Wildlife Management area. Friends attempted to resuscitate her but she died at the scene, according to media reports.



An autopsy was planned.

