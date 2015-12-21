North Carolina Woman Killed During Climb in Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

North Carolina Woman Killed During Climb in Virginia

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Va. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say a 36-year-old Asheville, North Carolina, woman fell 50 feet to her death from a rock cliff in a forested mountain region of southwest Virginia.
    
The Washington County Sheriff's office says Jennifer Kendall Gaydish fell Sunday as she was repelling from the cliff in the Hidden Valley Wildlife Management area. Friends attempted to resuscitate her but she died at the scene, according to media reports.
    
An autopsy was planned.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices