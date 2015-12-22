Man Critically Injured After Crash South of Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.– Authorities say a man who led Millsboro police on a chase early Saturday morning is in critical condition after crashing south of Georgetown.



Delaware State Police said the crash happened shortly after midnight as 23-year-old Hertford S. Draper was operating a 1995 Cadillac Deville northbound on Cedar Lane approaching the intersection of Sussex Pines Road at a high rate of speed, actively fleeing from Millsboro police. Police say Draper failed to negotiate a sharp right curve and slid sideways off the east edge of the roadway into a wooded area. The right side of Cadillac struck a large standing tree, severely penetrating the passenger compartment, and came to a stop.



Police said Draper was not wearing a seat belt and had to be extricated by the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department. He was initially transported by EMS to Beebe Healthcare where he was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and later flown by helicopter to Christiana Medical Center where he is currently admitted in critical condition. Draper was the sole occupant of the vehicle, investigators said.



The intersection of Cedar Lane and Sussex Pines Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared by the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit.