UMES and McCready Health look to Partner with a Medical Marijuana Facility

PRINCESS ANNE, Md- The University of Maryland Eastern Shore and McCready Health are throwing their hats into the medical marijuana ring. But they don't want to grow marijuana they want to partner with Wellness Farms, a company that does to create a one of a kind program.

According to Jason Walsh, CEO of Wellness Farms, the startup applied for one of 15 grower licenses that Maryland will distribute. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission said it will not know until next summer which applicants have been approved.

Dominick Murray, the executive director of business and economic development at UMES, said the university would not grow marijuana on campus. They would provide expertise and methods for research.

"What this provides for UMES and for the students here is a partnership with a company who is going into the cultivation of medicine, in this case medical cannabis," said Murray. "We have students in pharmacology, we have students in pharmacy, and in agriculture, and all three of those disciplines can help provide a solid partnership for Wellness Farms."

McCready Health would also like to join the partnership with Wellness Farms. Sharon Cooper, the director of community relations for the hospital, said it would provide health services.

Murray said if the license is approved, UMES would launch a research and grant program.

"One of the other goals that we hope to accomplish is working with theSomerset County Office of Economic Development to help increase the amount of jobs that are available for residents here in Somerset County," said Murray. "Just as important is the real life work experience that our students who now are being mentored by research faculty members, this will give those research students the opportunity to get real life work experience in the medical cannabis field."

Walsh said they plan to run the operation at a 20,000-square-foot facility at 9260 Old Princess Anne Road in Somerset County.