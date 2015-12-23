Construction Worker Found Dead in Home with High CO Levels



WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County Police say a construction worker was found dead in a home with high levels of carbon monoxide.



Firefighters were called to the home undergoing renovations in Woodlawn about 9 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. The firefighters' gas meters sounded alarms when they entered the home, recording carbon monoxide levels as high as 482 parts per million. The alarms sound when gas levels reach 10 to 15 ppm.



Firefighters found the body of 55-year-old Broca Celaya Gerardo of Baltimore in the basement.



Police say Gerardo was part of a construction crew renovating the home. He stayed to work longer after the rest of the crew left about 6 p.m., authorities say.



A gas-powered generator may have been the source of the carbon monoxide, authorities say.