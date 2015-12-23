Democratic Party: Settlement Aims to Cut Wait Times at Polls



RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Democratic Party says it has reached a settlement with state officials aimed at reducing long wait times at the polls.



The party said in a lawsuit in June that long wait times hamper the right to vote.



Under the settlement, the Virginia State Board of Elections and Department of Elections have agreed to takes several steps aimed at addressing the party's concerns.



Among the actions the state has agreed to take is to issue guidance to local boards on what to do if voting equipment malfunctions. Officials have also agreed to consult with experts on things like polling place set up and layout.



The party's lawsuit also challenged Virginia's voter ID law. That issue will be decided at a trial in February.