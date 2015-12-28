Police: Panhandler Stabs Man Who Gave Him Money

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) - Anne Arundel County Police say a panhandler stabbed a man in the head after the victim gave him some money.



It happened about 3:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve. A 41-year-old man was on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie when another man asked for money, police said in a news release on Monday.



Authorities say the victim gave the panhandler a few dollars and started to walk away. Officers say the panhandler stabbed the man in the forehead and demanded more money, saying he was not going to be poor on Christmas.



Police say the panhandler took money from the man's pockets and ran away. He was arrested shortly afterward.



Fifty-two-year-old Edward Wayne Kramer, who police say is homeless, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and numerous other offenses.