Man Found Fatally Shot in Wilmington - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Found Fatally Shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington Police say a man was fatally shot and another man was injured in an incident near Concord Avenue and North Market Street.
    
Officers were called to the area about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Nearby, a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head was found and taken to Christiana Hospital.
    
The man who was shot in the head died at the hospital.

