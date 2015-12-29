4 Family Members Charged in Theft From Rescue Squad

WESTERNPORT, Md. (AP) - An Allegany County grand jury has indicted a married couple and their two adult daughters on charges of embezzling more than $57,000 from a western Maryland rescue squad.



The sheriff's office issued a statement Tuesday announcing theft scheme charges against Lonzy Clark Jr., his wife Rhonda and their daughters Crystal Clark and April Woolard, all of Westernport.



Josh Burkett of the Tri-Towns Ambulance and Rescue Squad tells the Cumberland Times-News that all four defendants were long-time members of the organization. He says they resigned when the investigation began and have since been dismissed.



Lonzy Clark's attorney Stephen Tully says his client denies any liability and criminal activity. The other defendants have no defense attorneys listed in online court records, and either declined to comment or have no home telephone listing.