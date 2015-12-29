Police Identify Victim in Wilmington Slaying

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington Police have identified a man who was fatally shot near Concord Avenue and North Market Street.



Officers said in a news release Tuesday that 25-year-old Andre Winn of Wilmington died at Christiana Hospital after he was found shot in the head late Sunday.



Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in Winn's slaying. Anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible is eligible for a $10,000 reward.