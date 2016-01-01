Person Found Dead in Baltimore Home During Fire

BALTIMORE (AP) - Firefighters say a person was found dead in a Baltimore house where a fire broke out.



Fire department spokesman Roman Clark tells The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/1NWFnxh) that the blaze was reported about 1:50 p.m. Friday.



Clark says firefighters found a body inside the middle unit rowhouse.



Detective Nicole Monroe, a spokeswoman for the police department, tells The Sun that homicide and arson detectives were investigating because it appeared the fire might have been set.



The body was taken to the medical examiner's office.