$1M Winners in Hayes, South Boston, Suffolk

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Three people have kicked off the new year by winning $1 million from the Virginia Lottery.



The drawing in the lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was held Friday. Lottery officials say the winning tickets were sold in Hayes, South Boston and Suffolk.



Six additional tickets are worth $25,000. Two of those tickets were sold in Arlington. The others were sold in Hampton, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Yorktown.



An additional 300 tickets are good for $500 each.



This year's raffle offers a new twist. Players who submitted an entry form that they received when they bought their ticket will be entered for a chance to win $1,000. The entry deadline is Jan. 8, and 20 winners will be chosen Jan. 13.