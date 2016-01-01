4 Men Rob Camden Restaurant at Gunpoint

CAMDEN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for four men who robbed a Camden restaurant at gunpoint.



It happened about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waffle House on South DuPont Highway, troopers said in a news release. Four men, two of them with handguns, entered the restaurant and pointed the guns at an employee.



Police say the robbers demanded money and the employee gave them cash from the register.



The men then fled.

