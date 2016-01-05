Settlement Agreement Reached in Sex-For-Repairs Case

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Housing Authority of Baltimore City has reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit that accused maintenance men of demanding sex from at least 19 women before making repairs.



Paul T. Graziano, Baltimore housing chief, and Cary J. Hansel, a lawyer representing the women, confirmed Monday they reached an agreement for an undisclosed amount of money. It's pending approval by the court and the U .S. Department of Housing.



Settlement talks were held Dec. 14 and Dec. 22. Hansel and Graziano declined further comment.



Attorneys for the women say they were denied basic repairs in public housing units because they refused to have sex with handymen.



Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office spokeswoman Rochelle Ritchie says a criminal investigation into the matter is ongoing.