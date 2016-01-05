Troopers Investigate Home Invasion in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Del- Troopers are investigating a home invasion that occurred in the Colonial East Development north of Rehoboth Beach late Monday evening.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday January 4, 2016 in the unit block of Carriage Lane as two residents of the home, a 42-year-old female and a 43-year-old male, were in the living room watching television. The two heard a noise coming from outside the house and when the female victim opened the front door, three masked males pushed the door open and entered. The female victim was able to run from the house while the three males entered and confronted the male victim with a gun. The suspects then removed the two victim’s cell phones and a lunch box before fleeing the residence in an unknown direction. The female was able to run to a neighbor’s house where she called 9-1-1 to report the incident. Both victims were uninjured.

Police say all three suspects were described as males wearing dark clothing with masks and gloves. One of the suspects was possibly armed with an unknown type handgun

Troopers have determined through preliminary interviews and investigation that this was not a random act and believe the victims may have been targeted in the home invasion.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850.