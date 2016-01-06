Three Arrested in Hartly Area Meth Lab Operation

HARTLY, Del.- The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit has arrested three people accused of operating a methamphetamine lab out of a home on Yoder Drive in Hartly.



Police said that shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Kent County Governor’s Task Force responded to 818 Yoder Drive in order to conduct an administrative probation check on 34-year-old Jonathan Ditizio, who is currently on Level 3 probation stemming from a 2014 robbery conviction. Police said as troopers and probation officers assigned to the task force were conducting a search of Ditizio’s bedroom, they noticed 41-year-old James T. Moore Jr. of Dover with an active one-pot meth bottle and placed it on the floor. The two men, along with 46-year-old Lisa A. Moore, of the Yoder Drive address, were taken into custody and the home was evacuated, according to investigators.



Police said that during an execution of a search warrant at the home, task force members, with the assistance of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Little Creek Fire Department, located equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of meth as well as key ingredients in making the drug.



All three suspects were transported to Troop 3 in Camden where they were all charged with operating a clandestine laboratory and second-degree conspiracy. The three were turned over to the Delaware Department of Corrections in lieu of $16,000 secured bond each.



No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents, according to police. However, Yoder Drive was closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was being conducted.