2015 Winterfest of Lights Sets Attendance Record

OCEAN CITY, Md. - When Ocean City's Northside Park lit up for the 2015 holiday season, more people than ever before were there to see it.

Winterfest of Lights attracted 126,924 visitors between Nov. 17 and Jan. 1, smashing 2014's total of roughly 111,000 visitors, according to Special Events Director Frank Miller.

This is only the third time in the history of the award-winning holiday display that attendance broke the 100,000 mark, Miller adds, and he believes the unseasonable warmth likely played a role.

"The weather, combined with the joy of the season I think made sort of the perfect storm... for people to want to come to Ocean City and enjoy the boardwalk and enjoy Winterfest of Lights," Miller said.

In the final weekend of the season alone, more than 4,000 visitors rode the trams through more than one million holiday lights. Back in 2014, only 800 people attended the final weekend of Winterfest.

Miller thanks patrons and regular attendees for continuing to support this annual tradition.