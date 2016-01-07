Maryland Governor to Discuss Legislative Priorities



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan is set to discuss some of his legislative priorities for his second year in office.



Hogan will hold a news conference in Annapolis on Thursday afternoon.



Polls indicate the Republican governor is widely popular despite Maryland's overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. Democrats also control both chambers of the legislature.



On Tuesday, Hogan announced that the state would commit $675 million toward revitalizing blighted neighborhoods in Baltimore, including the demolition of vacant homes.



Hogan's first year in office was marked by civil unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray from a spinal injury he suffered while in police custody. The governor also underwent treatment for an aggressive form of cancer and became an advocate for patients.

