Lincoln Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Houston

HOUSTON, De.-Delaware State Police are investigating after a Lincoln man was killed during a crash in Houston.

Police said it happened around 7:08 p.m. Thursday January 7. 24-year-old Eric Armstrong was driving eastbound on Williamsville Road approaching Hogtown Road when for unknown reasons he lost control of his car. He drove off the side of the roadway and flipped his car several times.

Troopers said Armstrong was taken to Bayhealth Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if Armstrong was wearing a seatbelt.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation and do not believe alcohol is a contributing factor.