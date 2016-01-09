Troopers Investigate Attempted Robbery of Dover Hotel

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Dover area hotel which occurred Friday evening.



Police say the incident occurred, Friday, January 8, 2016, at approximately 5:33 p.m., as a male suspect entered the Microtel Hotel located at 1703 E. Lebanon Road, Dover. The suspect entered the lobby area and stood near the counter. Once at the counter, the suspect engaged the clerk in conversation. Police say the suspect then produced an unknown make and model handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk did not comply. The suspect then left and did not obtain any money. The clerk was not injured.



Police say the suspect is described as a young black male in his early 20’s, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, 120 to 140 lbs. with a small build. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. No other identifiable characteristics.



No surveillance photos are available.



If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes at 302-698-8434. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

