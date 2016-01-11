Woman Arrested for Fourth Offense DUI

CAMDEN, Del. (WBOC/AP) - Delaware State Police say a woman convicted three times of drunken driving has been arrested again for driving under the influence.



Police said 33-year-old Tyra Martin of Dover was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after a trooper saw an SUV being driven erratically as it left the parking lot of a Camden restaurant.



Authorities said the trooper smelled alcohol after stopping Martin, who was alone in the vehicle.



Police said they subsequently determined that Martin had been convicted of DUI twice in 2006 and again in 2013.



Martin was charged with fourth offense DUI, driving while her license was suspended or revoked, failure to have proof of insurance in her possession, and failure to yield the right of way.



She was ordered held in the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in default of $5,025 cash bond.