2 Arrested in Killing of Man at Baltimore Motel

BALTIMORE (AP) - Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 48-year-old man at an East Baltimore motel.



Baltimore police said in a statement that 32-year-old Christopher Wilkins and 27-year-old Angel Fury were arrested in North Carolina on Monday. Wilkins and Fury are charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of Edward Robert Yesaitis Jr. at the Deluxe Plaza Motel on Jan. 5.



Police say cleaning personnel told officers that they found Yesaitis unresponsive in a room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police say the Medical Examiner's Office has ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma.



It isn't immediately clear if either Wilkins or Fury have attorneys.