Two Detained After Gun Fired at Central Middle School

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say two people are in custody after a gun was fired inside Central Middle School early Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. Officers responded immediately and took two suspects into custody. The firearm has also been recovered, police said.

Police said early indications are that one of the two students brought the firearm to school and possibly gave it to another student. The student in possession of the firearm took it into a restroom and fired it one time, investigators said. They said it is unknown if the gun was fired intentionally or not.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution as officers and school staff check the school for any further issues.

Police say this incident is not believed to have any relation to a bomb threat at Central Middle School which occurred on Tuesday morning.