Baltimore Residents to Choose Small or Large Trash Cans

BALTIMORE (AP) - Officials say Baltimore residents will be able to pick between a small or large trash can under a program that will provide receptacles to all homes.



Director of the Department of Public Works Rudy S. Chow tells The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/1RCOW95) that some residents were concerned that the 65-gallon receptacles originally planned for all households would be too big for some parts of the city.



Chow says some residents can request one half that size.



The cans are expected to be distributed in late February under a plan to make neighborhoods cleaner.



A pilot program showed that calls for rat extermination dropped dramatically in areas studied and fewer workers reported injuries.



All properties with curbside waste collection in Baltimore will automatically receive a 65-gallon can at no charge to them.

