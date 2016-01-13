Milford Police Offer Free Straw for Pets Kenneled Outside - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Police Offer Free Straw for Pets Kenneled Outside

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department is reminding to bring pets indoors when it's below freezing. 

Police say to bring pets indoors, but if you must leave them outside, the police department is offering complimentary straw to line pet kennels. 

Police say this is free to the public. 

