Grant to Help Schools' Recovery Effort After Baltimore Riots

BALTIMORE (AP) - A federal grant will help ongoing recovery efforts for schools in Baltimore affected by last year's riots.



Sen. Ben Cardin and Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake will join local leaders and Baltimore school principals on Thursday to celebrate the recent award of more than $290,000.



The grant will enable the district to hire additional full-time social workers and psychologists to support efforts to restore the learning environment.



Cardin's office says the extra social workers and psychologists will conduct home visits for teacher-referred students in need of services. They also will facilitate small group and individual sessions with students and prepare lesson plans for teachers to use in classrooms.