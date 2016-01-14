Grant to Help Schools' Recovery Effort After Baltimore Riots - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Grant to Help Schools' Recovery Effort After Baltimore Riots

BALTIMORE (AP) - A federal grant will help ongoing recovery efforts for schools in Baltimore affected by last year's riots.
    
Sen. Ben Cardin and Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake will join local leaders and Baltimore school principals on Thursday to celebrate the recent award of more than $290,000.
    
The grant will enable the district to hire additional full-time social workers and psychologists to support efforts to restore the learning environment.
    
Cardin's office says the extra social workers and psychologists will conduct home visits for teacher-referred students in need of services. They also will facilitate small group and individual sessions with students and prepare lesson plans for teachers to use in classrooms.

