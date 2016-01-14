Stephen Decatur Student Arrested for Making Bomb Threat

BERLIN, Md.- A Stephen Decatur High School student has been arrested for making a bomb threat at the high school on Wednesday.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said the student called in the threat Wednesday morning and indicated there was a bomb on school grounds.

Police and fire officials responded to the school and students were evacuated.

Detectives investigating the incident say they identified the student and arrested the student on Thursday.

Personal information about the student was not released because the student is a juvenile.

The student is charged with threatening arson and disturbing school activities or personnel.

The Department of Juvenile Services was notified and the suspect was remanded to the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center in Salisbury.