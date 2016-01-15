Cambridge Police Investigating Homicide

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death Thursday night.

Police said that shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 400 block of Willis Street.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, a man was inside a car with a gunshot wound to his face. Officers and EMS personnel administered CPR to the man, who was then transported to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Police are continuing their investigation into this shooting.

No suspect information is yet available. Anyone information about this incident is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at (410) 228-3333. Anonymous tips can be called in to 410-228-DRUG (410-228-3784).