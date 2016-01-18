Trump Scheduled to Make Stop at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heading to Liberty University, a familiar stop for Republicans with their sights set on the White House.



Liberty officials say they expect a big crowd for Trump's visit Monday. The billionaire businessman is scheduled to address Liberty's convocation.



Liberty President Jerry Falwell has spoken favorably of Trump, saying he reminds him of his father. The elder Falwell was an early conservative cultural warrior.



In recent months, the younger Falwell has himself emerged in the debate over gun control. For instance, he has encouraged the Liberty campus to arm itself.



The encouragement came after the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, in December that left 14 dead.