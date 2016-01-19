Loaded Gun Found in Bag at Roanoke Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Officials say a loaded handgun was found in a bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.



The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/1PCOXU3) that Transportation Security Administration officials say the gun was found Monday morning.



The agency says a TSA officer detected the .38-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets inside a carry-on bag as it passed through the X-ray machine.



Officials say the man was stopped at the checkpoint. The agency says the man told an officer that he forgot he had his gun with him.



TSA didn't release the man's name, but said he was cited on an unidentified state weapons charge.



Airport officials didn't respond to comment from the newspaper Monday.



The gun was confiscated.