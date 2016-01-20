Update: Court Hears Conviction Appeal From Former School Headmaster

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware's Supreme Court justices appear to have serious concerns about the validity of a search warrant that led to the arrest and conviction of a former prep school headmaster on child pornography charges.



The justices at times left a state attorney fumbling for words as he tried to defend the warrant at a hearing Wednesday in an appeal by Christopher Wheeler.



Wheeler was convicted last year on 25 counts of dealing child porn and sentenced to 50 years in prison.



Wheeler is former headmaster at Tower Hill school in Wilmington, whose graduates include former DuPont Co. CEO Ellen Kullman, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and television personality Dr. Oz.



Wheeler's attorney says authorities improperly used possible witness tampering as a pretext to obtain warrants to search Wheeler's computers for child pornography.