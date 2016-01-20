Seaford Man Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seaford Man Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police have charged a man with aggravated menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Police say 47 year old Sidney Davis was reported to be threatening people at Meadowbridge Apartments. Police say Davis had a knife. 

Police say when they arrived to the scene Davis had been threatening four people in a parking lot. One of the victims had called police. 

Police say officers took the defendant into custody without incident. 

Davis was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $26,250.00 secured bond. 

