Seaford Man Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police have charged a man with aggravated menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say 47 year old Sidney Davis was reported to be threatening people at Meadowbridge Apartments. Police say Davis had a knife.

Police say when they arrived to the scene Davis had been threatening four people in a parking lot. One of the victims had called police.

Police say officers took the defendant into custody without incident.

Davis was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $26,250.00 secured bond.