Md. Governor Larry Hogan Declares State of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Governor Larry Hogan signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in Maryland, beginning Friday, January 22 at 7 a.m.

The Governor's Office says the state of emergency is in anticipation of a potentially historic storm which could bring up to two feet of snow and blizzard-like conditions.

“Our state is taking every precaution - coordinating all available resources - to prepare to clear roads, manage incidents, and recover from this storm," said Governor Hogan. "We urge all Marylanders to take action now to prepare, before this severe weather strikes, with the knowledge that our state will do everything it can to respond quickly, effectively and efficiently to this major storm event.”

The Hogan administration has asked state agencies, including the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), to make preparations for the incoming storms.