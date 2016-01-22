Norfolk, Virginia Beach Police to Change Stun Gun Policies

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Norfolk and Virginia Beach have changed their stun gun policies in response to a recent federal appeals court ruling.



The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/1RYdTfg) the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said last week that police should not use stun guns on people who are trying to evade custody but pose no safety risk to the officers or others.



As a result, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera issued a directive Saturday telling officers that they are not to use stun guns against a person who is actively resisting commands or arrest.



Norfolk police spokesman Officer Daniel Hudson says in response to the decision, they recently collected stun guns from all officers certified to use them and will not return them until a new policy is drafted.

