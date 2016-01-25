Virginia Deer Kills Likely to Top Last Year's Harvest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia game officials say hunters are expected to top last year's deer harvest.



Matt Knox of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says hunters have checked in 167,736 deer online this season. That's an increase of 12 percent over last year, according to The Daily News-Record (http://www.dnronline.com/article/deer_harvest_on_rise).



Knox said online check-ins account for roughly 80 percent of all deer kills in the state.



While the count from traditional paper check-ins has not been counted, Knox said he expects it will add between 30,000 and 50,000 deer kills.



Last year, hunters statewide checked in 192,278 deer. The number this year is likely to top that, perhaps ranging up to 218,000.



Those numbers are still below the 10-year average of 230,000 deer.