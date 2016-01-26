80-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Outside of Home



MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say an 80-year-old Henry County woman found lying outside of her home died from hypothermia.



Local media outlets report the Henry County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that an autopsy determined Nannie Shelton Napper's cause of death after she was discovered Sunday lying on the side porch of her home.



Capt. Eric T. Winn says Napper was found around noon by a man bringing her food. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The sheriff's office says it appears Napper had become locked out of her residence and had made several attempts to get back inside through doors and windows.



Winn says Napper was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday, when she was brought food by the same man who found her Sunday.