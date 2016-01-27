Judge Won't Dismiss Charges in Reserve Officer's Slaying

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has denied a defense motion to drop several charges in the slaying of a Waynesboro auxiliary police captain.



reports that U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad denied the motion in an opinion Monday, concluding that the defense's arguments were without merit.



Earlier this month, defense attorneys for two of the six men accused in the 2014 kidnapping and slaying of Kevin Quick had filed a motion to drop several firearms charges, saying the robbery charges were not acts of violence.



In rejected the motion, Conrad wrote that although certain methods used to kill someone - such as poison - may not use direct physical force, the act of knowingly harming someone else qualifies a crime as a violent one.



The trial is set to begin on Monday.

