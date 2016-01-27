Delaware Lawmakers Eye Paid Family Leave for State Workers

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A state House committee is set to discuss legislation mandating paid family leave for all full-time state workers, including employees of school districts.



The bill to be discussed in the House Administration Committee would entitle employees with at least one year of service to 12 weeks of paid leave upon the birth of a child or adoption of a child 6 years old or younger.



If both parents work for state government, each would be eligible for paid leave.



Employees also would continue to have the right, as under current law, to use accrued sick leave for maternity and paternity purposes, and those adopting a child older than 6 years old could also take unpaid leave.



The bill would cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 million annually.