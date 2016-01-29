Maryland Zoo in Baltimore Still Closed as a Result of Snow - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Zoo in Baltimore Still Closed as a Result of Snow

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore says it will be closed Friday and this weekend as it continues to clean up from last weekend's snowstorm.
    
The zoo said in a statement that some areas of the zoo and the parking lot are not fully cleared, while some paths continue to ice up.
    
The zoo is home to some 1,500 animals representing nearly 200 species.

