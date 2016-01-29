Bomb Threat at Dover Police Department

DOVER, Del.- Dover police were forced to evacuate their station at 5:17 p.m. Thursday when a bomb threat was received through the department's 911 center, stating a bomb had been placed inside of the building.

Police said the 911 center immediately transferred calls to the Kent County Department of Public Safety to avoid loss of services to the City of Dover residents upon receiving the call. The police station was cleared of any threats with assistance from the Delaware State Police and Delaware Capitol Police K9 Units, and the department resumed operations within the department by 6:20 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.