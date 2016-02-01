College of William and Mary Student Contracts Zika Virus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - University officials in Virginia say a College of William and Mary student contracted the Zika virus while traveling in Central America over winter break.



The university said in a news release Saturday that the student is expected to recover and isn't currently experiencing symptoms.



The school also said that after consulting with its own health and wellness team and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it believes there is no health risk to anyone on campus.



Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that has been linked to severe birth defects. The most common symptoms are fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis. The virus has spread across Central and South America.