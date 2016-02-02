Kent County Aims to Eliminate Comptroller Position

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Kent County Levy Court is pushing to eliminate the last remaining county comptroller position.



The court is looking to eliminate the position before its current term ends in 2017.



County commissioners believe the position is now obsolete. Commissioner George "Jody" Sweeney says the county would save about $150,000 to $155,000 per year if the position is eliminated.



The comptroller is responsible for auditing accounts for the Kent County Levy Court and row offices. The position also reviews financial records of public agencies that receive appropriations from the county and communicates with local banks regarding county funds.



The county comptroller position had already been eliminated in the state's two other counties. It was eliminated from New Castle in 1965 and from Sussex in 1970.

