Troopers Investigating Crash East of Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Troopers are investigating a crash that occurred mid-afternoon east of Georgetown involving a car and a tractor trailer.

Police say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday February 5, 2016, as John A. Culhane, 79 of Berlin, Maryland, was operating a 1998 Buick LeSabre southbound on Gravel Hill Road preparing to turn left to go east on Lewes-Georgetown Highway. David A. Legg, 58 of Chestertown, Maryland, was operating a 2006 Peterbilt Truck with an empty trailer northbound on SR30 approaching US9. Police say the intersection is controlled by a traffic light in which both north and southbound lanes were green, when Culhane failed to yield the right of way and began turning left into the path of the tractor trailer. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and the truck continued in a northwesterly direction striking a light and traffic pole on the northwest corner of the road before coming to a stop. The car was pushed backwards and came to a stop in the middle of the roadway. The Buick's engine compartment caught fire, but was quickly extinguished by the Georgetown Fire Company.

Police say John Culhane was properly restrained and transported by EMS to Beebe Healthcare where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Failure to Have Insurance in Possession.

David Legg was properly restrained and uninjured in the collision.

US9 at SR30 was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.