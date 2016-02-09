Teen Arrested for Bringing Pellet Gun and Knife to School

DAGSBORO, Del.– Delaware State Police say troopers have arrested a 17-year-old student after he was found to be in possession of a pellet gun and knife at Indian River High School.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. Monday when Indian River High administrators were alerted by concerned students that a 17-year-old student was in possession of a knife and a gun. The state police School Resource Officer was contacted and responded to the school and cleared the classroom in which the student was assigned at that time. A search was conducted of the student and the detective located an approximate 8-inch knife in his boot, as well as a CO2 pellet gun in his book bag, according to investigators.

Police said the teen, who is from the Bethany Beach area, was removed from the school and transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon (knife) and carrying a concealed deadly weapon a firearm. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released to the custody of a parent pending arraignment in Family Court at a later date.